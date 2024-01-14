Pixar's stop-motion animated short film, Self, debuts on Disney+ next month

HQ

It seems like everyone is looking to try their hands at stop-motion animation, as following Aardman's latest effort, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, arriving on Netflix in mid-December, the adorable Pokémon Concierge arrived later in the month too. Now, to add to this, we can report on when Pixar's hybrid stop-motion animated short film will be debuting on Disney+ too.

Known as Self, this film is said to be a "story of a wooden doll's journey of self-discovery as she strives to fit in and blend in with her peers."

The film is directed by Searit Huluf and is produced by Eric Rosales, and will be coming to Disney+ as soon as next month, on February 2, 2024, as the latest SparkShort. With that debut coming up, Pixar has also shared a first image of the short film, which you can see below.

