Pixar's Soul skips theaters and launches on Disney+ in December

As Covid-19 continues to torment the world, some industries have been hit harder than others. Like the movie theater industry, which both suffers from severe restrictions - but also the fact that there really isn't being any movies released anymore as everything keeps getting postponed (Wonder Woman 1984 is literally the only major movie left for this year).

And now a new blow has been announced, as Disney has tweeted:

Disney and Pixar's Soul will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 25th.

Basically, just in time for Christmas vacation, you'll be able to watch the latest Pixar movie from home with the streaming service Disney+. In a press release, the chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company Bob Chapek, says:

"We are thrilled to share Pixar's spectacular and moving 'Soul' with audiences direct to Disney+ in December. A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one's place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season."

Pete Docter (Monsters Inc., Up), who co-directed Soul with Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami), adds:

"The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place - but it's also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things. 'Soul' investigates what's really important in our lives, a question we're all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that."