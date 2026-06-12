Pixar's Gatto shows off a cat interrogation in its first teaser

Pixar's Gatto, the next animated feature from the legendary studio behind Toy Story, The Incredibles, Inside Out, and more, has released its first teaser trailer. We get our first look at our main character, as well as a few other cats that'll be roaming around the streets and back alleys of Venice.

Gatto follows a black cat called Nero, who has a love of music but can't really explore it because of locals shunning him due to superstitions around black cats. It looks like he's turned to quite a rough life as a stray cat, as in the teaser we see Nero join a big grey cat in kidnapping and tying up a small orange cat.

The following interrogation is concerned with tuna, for about all of five seconds before the cats get enamoured by a swinging lightbulb. The clip itself feels very classic Pixar, and as part of it we also can confirm that Mark Ruffalo will lead the film as Nero. Check it out for yourself below: