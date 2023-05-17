Pixar's first TV series to premiere this December

HQ

During Disney's recent annual upfronts presentation, it was confirmed that Win or Lose, the first series from the iconic animation studio Pixar, will premiere in December.

Win or Lose follows Coach Dan, played by Will Forte, and his team of middle schoolers known as the Pickles. Each episode takes place shortly before the championship game, following a different main character and showing us a bit of their background.

We don't yet have a specific date for when Win or Lose will premiere, but we'll likely get that closer to its December launch. The series was initially revealed back in 2021, so for Pixar fans it's been a bit of a long time coming.

Will you be watching Win or Lose?