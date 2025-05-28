Pixar's Elio takes us to the stars in this new trailer

HQ

Pixar has released the final trailer for its upcoming film Elio, which follows a creative and space-loving boy on his quirky adventures. The film is directed by Adrian Molina (Coco), Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), and Domee Shi (Turning Red), with a voice cast that includes Zoe Saldaña as Elio's Aunt Olga, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, and Shirley Henderson as a floating supercomputer.

Elio seems to focus heavily on themes of identity, belonging, and courage, while offering Pixar's characteristic blend of emotional depth and impressive animation. Whether it will be the big family film of the summer remains to be seen when it premieres on June 20. Check out the trailer below.

Does Elio appeal to you?