Elemental will be released on Friday, but that doesn't mean Pixar isn't ready to talk about the future.

The beloved animation studio has given us the first trailer for Elio, its next movie coming on the 1st of March 2024. It gives us a taste of what happens when the titular character gets mistaken for Earth's leader when an interplanetary organisation finally answers our call into the universe. Needless to say, it's not exactly Mars Attacks.