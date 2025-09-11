Pixar's Elio is coming to Disney+ as soon as next week

HQ

Over the summer, Disney had five major theatrical flicks, beginning with Thunderbolts* in early May and ending with Freakier Friday in early August. So far, two of those films have already debuted on Disney+, as both Thunderbolts* and Lilo & Stitch have joined the service, and now we know when the next will land too.

On September 17, fans can flock to Disney+ to watch Elio, Pixar's cosmic animated adventure that revolves around a young boy who takes to the stars and meets a host of alien allies.

The film had a measly effort in cinemas, ultimately drawing in just over $150 million in ticket sales, meaning there should be a lot of people interested in checking out this film for the first time when it premieres next week.

With Elio's date set, the focus now shifts to The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Freakier Friday, both of which will likely debut on the streamer within the next month or two. If you haven't already, be sure to check out our thoughts on Elio here.