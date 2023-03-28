Pixar's Elemental seems like a lot of fun in its first trailer

HQ

Toys, the post-apocalypse, super-heroes, emotions, death and more. Pixar has given us some truly amazing movies about a wide array of themes through the years, and it seems like we're in for another hit this June.

Because we finally have the first official trailer for Elemental, and it looks superb both in terms of esthetics and content. Just these two minutes alone are filled with fun jokes about what a world of anthropomorphic elements would be like and some astounding animations, so it's worth remembering that Elemental premieres on June 16.