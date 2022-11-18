Pixar's Elemental looks absolutely adorable

The next project for Pixar is almost here. The award-winning animation studio will be debuting its take on how the elements all exist in harmony with one another in its upcoming work, Elemental, a full feature film that will debut in cinemas on June 16, 2023.

And ahead of that date, Disney and Pixar has now released a teaser trailer for the movie, and as is the case with the majority of Pixar's productions, it looks to be absolutely adorable and packed with colour and charm.

The story will basically revolve around two characters, the "tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman" Ember and the "fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy" called Wade, with the latter changing the former's views and understanding of the world they live in.

Elemental is being directed by Pixar veteran Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur), and you can see the teaser trailer below.