Pixar releases first look at Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5 is coming to theatres next year. Toy Story 3 in 2010 felt like a definitive ending... and then came Toy Story 4 nine years later. That also felt like a truly definitive ending... but now Toy Story 5 is coming as well. As long as the quality is maintained, we don't mind, and we have high hopes for the sequel, that will reunite Woody and Buzz again.

However, as Pixar told earlier, the movie will put focus on how traditional toys are being replaced by new "interactive toys", mainly phones, tablets and video games, to the tastes of the new generations. And so it's fitting that the first image shown of Toy Story 5 shows Woody, Jesse, and Bullseye meeting a frog-shaped tablet.

Toy Story 5 will release in June 19, 2026, directed by Andrew Stanton, in his first directorial effort since Finding Dory, although he was a writer in all Toy Story films. It has been one of the few announcement made by Pixar today, including the announcement of a brand new film, Gatto, releasing in 2027.