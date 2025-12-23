Pixar moves the release of Gatto to March 2027

Pixar seems to be having a hard time getting its future release schedule right. The studio has reported (thanks, ScreenRant) that Gatto, the studio's 32nd animated feature, is now moving its release to 5 March 2027 from the originally planned 18 July 2027 date. That means that come 2026 Disney's two projects from the multi-award-winning digital animation giant, Toy Story 5 and Hoppers, will be followed by its next venture sooner, in a cadence of less than 6 months between films.

This also indicates that the as-yet-unannounced film for which the March slot was reserved thus moves to July, a slot reserved for bigger projects, so we can't wait to hear more about that too.

Gatto, directed by Enrico Casarosa (Luca) is set in Italy and revolves around Nero, a black-coloured feline who finds himself in debt to a mafia boss cat. We don't know much more about the animation yet, and only have concept art, which you can find below.

What do you think about this change in Disney and Pixar's schedule?