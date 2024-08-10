Pixar has announced their new film Hoppers

It was undeniably a big and bold presentation that Disney held yesterday during D23 with lots of news from their upcoming projects. One of the projects that was talked about a bit was Pixar's new film that was announced. The film will be called Hoppers and Bobby Monihan (If, Inside Out 2) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men, The Town) will lend their familiar voices to the main characters. In Hoppers, we follow a human and a beaver as they swap brains with each other, which sets the stage for some quirks.

The film will premiere in 2026.