Pixar could lay off 20% of its workforce

HQ

Layoffs, layoffs, layoffs. Unfortunately, even as we step into the new year, it seems that companies are still cursed with laying off their staff. Amazon is letting hundreds of people go from its Prime Video division, and Discord is also set to lay off around 17% of its workforce.

Now, Pixar is set to join the mix, as TechCrunch reports that it could see layoffs of up to 20% of its workforce. According to a Disney source that the outlet contacted, though, it seems that the exact numbers of people being laid off are yet to be decided.

This is all part of the strategy to get Disney+ out of the red. Even as the Mouse rakes in billions of dollars in profits each year, its streaming service still hasn't yet managed to go green when it comes to finances. New subscribers might not be able to make that happen, so instead CEO Bob Iger opted for some "restructuring measures."