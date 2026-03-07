Pixar confirms sequel to Monster Inc., dates for Incredibles 2, Coco 2, and two original movies

Pixar releases a new movie this weekend, Hoppers, and early predictions say it's gonna be a huge hit for the studio. Later, in June, Toy Story 5 will also release, with Gatto, an original movie of a thief cat in Venice, will release in 2027. What will come next?

A new article on the Wall Street Journal has revealed a whopping three unannounced movies, including a sequel to Monsters Inc., helmed by Peter Sohn, director of Elemental. Pete Docter, director of the original Monsters Inc. back in 2001, is now chief creative officer at Pixar.

It has not been confirmed if it will be a direct follow up of the Disney+ series Monsters at Work (not made by Pixar) which will seemingly not continue after two seasons. The article also mentioned that the already announced Incredibles 2 and Coco 2 will release in 2028 and 2029 respectively.

Finally, two new unannounced projects were revealed: Ono Ghost Market, about Asian myths about supernatural bazaars where the living and dead interact, converted from streaming series to movie, and a musical movie from Domee Shi, director of Turning Red.

A good mix of original ideas and sequels awaits us for the next at least five years. Are you excited by the new Monsters Inc. movie and the other Pixar movies?