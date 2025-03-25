Pixar chief says Toy Story 5 will surprise us

Pixar's chief creative officer Pete Docter has worked with the company since 1990, when he was just 21. He's seen plenty of the studio's classics release and has had a hand in making most of them, so if anyone knows all there is to know about the past, present, and future of Pixar, it's likely to be Pete Docter.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the 30th anniversary of Toy Story, Docter was asked how the upcoming fifth movie can build on what we've seen already from Woody, Buzz, and all the other toys that first charmed us back in 1995.

"Toy Story 5, I think [writer and director] Andrew [Stanton has] done a really great job of letting moments breathe in unexpected ways. Things that [make you think], 'Wait, is this a Toy Story movie?', with some of his choices, which I think we need at this point. We've had four of 'em already. We got to keep people surprised, so it's going to be fun."

So, expect to be surprised. As the Toy Story films have continued, we've seen them take on different parts of a toy and child's life, eventually leading to Andy going to college in Toy Story 3. We'll have to wait and see how the story continues in the fifth film, but considering the emotion we know this franchise is capable of will likely be included in Toy Story 5, expect tissues to be needed.

This is an ad: