Pixar celebrates its 35th anniversary with a look back at its illustrious history

2021 marks the 35th anniversary since Pixar broke off Lucasfilm film and became its very own entity. In the last three and a half decades the studio has been responsible for iconic classics such as Toy Story, WALL-E, Finding Nemo, and A Bug's Life. To celebrate this milestone in its history, Pixar has shared a video that recaps all of its projects in just under two minutes.

It's certainly a hell of a ride, but the journey isn't over yet for Pixar. The studio has four films in the pipeline that are releasing in the near future. These are: Luca (June 18, 2021), Turning Red (March 11, 2022), and Lightyear (June 17, 2022).

You can check out the newly-released video below:

