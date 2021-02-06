Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Pixar celebrates its 35th anniversary with a look back at its illustrious history

The studio has been responsible for some of the best animated films over the past three decades.

2021 marks the 35th anniversary since Pixar broke off Lucasfilm film and became its very own entity. In the last three and a half decades the studio has been responsible for iconic classics such as Toy Story, WALL-E, Finding Nemo, and A Bug's Life. To celebrate this milestone in its history, Pixar has shared a video that recaps all of its projects in just under two minutes.

It's certainly a hell of a ride, but the journey isn't over yet for Pixar. The studio has four films in the pipeline that are releasing in the near future. These are: Luca (June 18, 2021), Turning Red (March 11, 2022), and Lightyear (June 17, 2022).

You can check out the newly-released video below:

Thanks, Comic Book.



