news
Soul

Pixar brings Luca, Soul and Turning Red to cinemas in 2024

After only having them on Disney+ in the United States.

I've heard many say Disney has treated Pixar badly the last few years, and these opinions grew stronger when it was revealed that Soul would premiere on Disney+ instead of cinemas. The fact that the two Pixar films following it, Luca and Turning Red, led the same faith in many countries didn't help, so it'll be interesting to see if tonight's announcement is too little too late.

Disney and Pixar have announced that Luca, Soul and Turning Red will be released in theaters across the United States in 2024. We're not talking far into next year either, as Soul will become available on the 12th of January before Turning Red arrives on the 9th of February 9 and Luca starts its run on the 22nd of March. The press release doesn't mention anything about European countries, so we can only hope the trio will get the same deserved treatment here.

Soul

