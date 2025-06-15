Pixar brings back its blooper reels after 20 years for Elio

HQ

It might seem a bit strange to have a blooper reel for an animated film. After all, unlike when shooting live-action, you don't catch anything that isn't intended to be on screen. Even deleted scenes often are shown in very early stages of animation.

However, Pixar used to include manufactured blooper reels in its films for the fun of it. From Buzz Lightyear finding someone had drawn all over his helmet with a marker pen, to Roz giving Sully a bit of a scare by waiting in the closet in Monsters Inc., Pixar's blooper reels somehow made the original movies feel more real thanks to their inclusion.

For more than two decades though, blooper reels have been absent. That is, until now, as the upcoming Pixar film Elio sees their return. In a clip posted by DiscussingFilm, we see aliens flubbing lines, Elio getting close to the camera, and sets falling apart. We'll have to wait and see what other hijinks occur during the blooper reel when Elio premieres on the 20th of June.