Pixar boss: 'Elemental will be profitable'

Pixar's latest animated summer blockbuster, Elemental, was declared an early flop when it premiered this summer, but over the past two months it has proved to be more than just a belly flop; the film's popularity has slowly but surely grown both in the US and around the world, with Elemental now having managed to rake in $148 million in the US and $425 million globally after debuting with a modest $29.5 million and $44.5 million.

Pixar president Jim Morris, who hopes that the film will reach at least $460 million in revenue, believes that the film will continue to be profitable in the long run and believes that people have finally been attracted to the universal love story in Elemental:

"It's a love story of people from different worlds. It's rare you have an animated film that's a love story. It has an immigration story, which is fundamentally American, but speaks to people in other cultures as well.

We have a lot of different revenue streams, but at the box office we're looking at now, it should do better than break even theatrically. And then we have revenue from streaming, theme parks and consumer products. This will certainly be a profitable film for the Disney company."

Morris also explained what the biggest challenge in attracting audiences to cinemas is today:

"It's expensive for a family to go to the movies. It can be a $100 afternoon for a family, and that can be a stretch for some to do. The other thing is that during COVID, we trained audiences to watch our movies on Disney+. I won't say there was a lot of choice. For periods of time, it was the only thing we could do. We have a little work to unring the bell and motivate families to go to the theater and not wait a few months to see it on Disney+."

When Elemental will hit Disney Plus is unclear at this point, but it seems that families don't mind seeing sparks fly between anthropomorphic elements on the big screen right now.

Thanks Variety