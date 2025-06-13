Pixar announces Gatto, a brand new movie releasing in 2027

HQ

Pixar is about to release a new movie, Elio, but has already many plans in motion for the next two years. As well as releasing the first look at Toy Story 5, Pixar has announced a brand new movie, slated for release in 2027. It's called Gatto, and comes from Luca director Enrico Casarosa.

According to the first plot, Gatto will follow a black cat named Nero. "Indebted to a feline mob boss, Nero finds himself forced to forge an unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose..."

Casarosa, storyboard artist for Pixar since Cars in 2006, made his directorial debut with Luca in 2021, and many considered it one of the best Pixar films of modern times. It's great to see him directing again, and even better with a new idea that is also set in his home country of Italy.

We know that Toy Story 5 is releasing in 2026, Coco 2 is releasing in 2029, and The Incredibles 3 is also releasing in the future (maybe 2028), but Pixar mixes sequels with original ideas in equal measure: Gatto is an example, 2025's sole film Elio, is another. And let's not forget Hoppers, releasing in March 2026, which also got a new image today.