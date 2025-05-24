Pitch invasion as working-class club Rayo Vallecano qualifies for UEFA for the first time in 25 years

HQ

The final matchday of LaLiga is providing a mix of emotions: from the goodbyes of Real Madrid legends Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti, to the disappointment that confirmed their relegation today (Leganés)... and the joy of those who qualified for European championships.

Among those, Rayo Vallecano, a small and humble team with the lowest budget in LaLiga (50 million euros) in a working-class neighbourhood south of Madrid, which against all ods has managed to finish eighth and secure a UEFA Conference League spot next year. The match against Mallorca on Saturday ended 0-0, despite several attempts from Rayo, but it was enough to secure the 8th spot... as long as Osasuna didn't win the match.

Thus, with the final whistle in Vallecas, everyone remained silent, watching on their phones or listening to their radios to hear the end of the match in the Basque Country between Alavés and Osasuna, that ended 1-1. From complete silence, to euphoria as fans invaded the pitch, to celebrate their second ever qualification for European competitions, after 25 years.

When was the last time Rayo Vallecano play in Europe?

The last and only time Rayo played in Europe was in 2000/01 UEFA Cup (what is known today as Europa League), where Rayo reached quarter-finals, being eliminated by Alavés, which went on to be finalist but lost in a 5-4 final in Dortmund against Liverpool.

The club, which turns 100 next week (founded on May 29, 1924) has moved between first and second division (winning Second Division in 2018), but the club belongs in top flight... and next year, in Europe.