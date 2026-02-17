HQ

Will you be in London this July? If so, you might want to buy a bald cap and head to Hyde Park, as musician Pitbull will be in the city with the intention of attempting to smash a Guinness World Record.

As confirmed by the Hyde Park music festival, when Pitbull attends on Friday, July 10, he will be attempting to shatter a world record by asking his fans to attend his headline concert with Kesha while wearing a bald cap.

The exact record is for "the largest gathering of people weaning bald caps," and while the current record isn't mentioned, it does seem very likely that Pitbull getting tens of thousands of people to appear in one area with bald caps will smash it beyond recognition.

How many people do you think will turn up and will you be one of them?