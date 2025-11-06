Pirates seize tanker off Somalia in biggest escalation since 2024

HQ

Pirates have boarded the Malta-flagged tanker Hellas Aphrodite off the coast of Somalia, marking the most serious piracy incident in the region since 2024. The ship, carrying gasoline from India to South Africa, was attacked Thursday morning by armed assailants aboard a skiff.

According to Greek operator Latsco Marine Management, all 24 crew members are safe and have taken shelter in the vessel's citadel, a fortified room designed for emergencies. The company has activated its emergency response team and is coordinating with naval authorities.

EU forces closing in

The European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) said one of its vessels is approaching the area, ready to respond to what it described as a "piracy alert." Maritime sources reported that the attackers opened fire and launched a rocket-propelled grenade at the tanker.

The incident comes amid a renewed wave of piracy across the Gulf of Aden, a key route for global trade and energy shipments. Analysts warn that Somali pirate activity, largely dormant in recent years, appears to be resurging, raising concerns for international shipping in the region.