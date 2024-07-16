Pirates of the Caribbean's Fortnite event starts on Friday

HQ

We've seen a whole slate of rumours and reports that have said that Pirates of the Caribbean would be one of the next major crossovers in Epic Games' battle royale Fortnite. Well, it's finally time that this became a reality.

On Friday, July 19, Pirates of the Caribbean will be coming to Fortnite as part of an event that is regarded as Cursed Sails.

While we don't yet have a full list of exact and confirmed information, often reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has taken to X to reveal that there will be an Event Pass, and judging by leaked images, there will be a Cursed Gold currency to earn and variants of the various famed Disney characters such as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Will you be checking out this collaboration?