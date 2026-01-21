Pirates of the Caribbean director slams Unreal Engine for ruining modern VFX

Did life ever get any better than the late 2000s? Yeah, sure, there was the financial crash and all that, but oh boy did CGI look good. Pirates of the Caribbean, Avatar, Transformers, District 9. They all looked years ahead of their time, whereas today even blockbusters with hundreds of millions of dollars poured in can look a bit cheap by comparison. Why is that?

Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski has somewhat of an answer, but Epic Games might want to plug their ears. "I think the simplest answer is you've seen the Unreal gaming engine enter the visual effects landscape. So it used to be a divide, with Unreal Engine being very good at video games, but then people started thinking maybe movies can also use Unreal for finished visual effects. So you have this sort of gaming aesthetic entering the world of cinema," he explained to But Why Tho?

"I think that's why those Kubrick movies still hold up, because they were shooting miniatures and paintings, and now you've got this different aesthetic. It works with Marvel movies where you kind of know you're in a heightened, unrealistic reality. I think it doesn't work from a strictly photo-real standpoint," Verbinski continued. He also said that UE doesn't react to subsurface, scattering, and light the same way as other means of making CG. A lot of it is "done for speed," he believes.

It's not all Unreal Engine's fault, though, as Verbinski explains there's problems at the executive level, too. "And then just what's become acceptable from an executive standpoint, where they think no one will care that the ships in the ocean look like they're not on the water. In the first Pirates movie, we were actually going out to sea and getting on a boat," he said.

Overall, Verbinski believes Unreal Engine replacing Maya as the main CGI fundamental is "the greatest slip backwards." Do you agree with his sentiment?