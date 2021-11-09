Pirates of the Caribbean actor would like Johnny Depp to play Jack Sparrow again

HQ

Johnny Depp has had a few rough years recently and currently no major film company seems interested to work with him, and Warner even asked him to step down from his role as Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. But people who have worked with Depp seems to be more supportive.

The actor of the Pirates of the Caribbean character Mr. Gibbs, Kevin McNally, hopes that Disney will work with Depp again and bring him in as Jack Sparrow for new movies. Here's what he had to say in an interview with Express:

"I've never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don't see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow. I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirates franchise. And there's probably a lot of truth in that."

There are reportedly two Pirates of the Caribbean movies planned currently, although none of them include Jack Sparrow. How important Depp and the character is to the franchise remains to be seen.