English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Pirates of the Caribbean actor dead in shark attack

He had also appeared in Charlie's Angels 2 and Blue Crush.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Actor and surfing instructor Tamayo Perry died on Sunday after a shark attack. It was while Perry was surfing at Malakahana beach on the Hawaiian island of Oahu that the tragedy occurred (via The Guardian). Emergency services received a call when someone saw the actor injured in the water but Perry was later pronounced dead on the beach after being pulled from the water.

In addition to acting, Mr Perry also worked as a lifeguard and surfing instructor and was a well-known professional surfer worldwide, working for Honolulu Ocean Safety since 2016. He appeared in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Waters, Charlie's Angels 2 and Blue Crush. He was 49 years old. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor dead in shark attack


Loading next content