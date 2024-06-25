Pirates of the Caribbean actor dead in shark attack

HQ

Actor and surfing instructor Tamayo Perry died on Sunday after a shark attack. It was while Perry was surfing at Malakahana beach on the Hawaiian island of Oahu that the tragedy occurred (via The Guardian). Emergency services received a call when someone saw the actor injured in the water but Perry was later pronounced dead on the beach after being pulled from the water.

In addition to acting, Mr Perry also worked as a lifeguard and surfing instructor and was a well-known professional surfer worldwide, working for Honolulu Ocean Safety since 2016. He appeared in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Waters, Charlie's Angels 2 and Blue Crush. He was 49 years old. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.