Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be a "new take" but with some returning faces

The situation surrounding Pirates of the Caribbean is a fascinating and never-ending story. Following a couple of less well-received projects compared to the original trilogy, and then the whole debacle about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, it seemed like Pirates was dead in the water, or at least heading down a completely fresh reboot path with Margot Robbie once rumoured to be the new lead.

However, these paths haven't led anywhere of substance yet and seemingly now the aim is to return to familiarity, at least if we read into producer Jerry Bruckheimer's latest comments.

Speaking with ScreenRant at the premiere for F1, Bruckheimer noted that Pirates 6 will be a "new take" on the story but one that will see some returning faces and stars making appearances.

Bruckheimer states, "It'll be a new take on it." He then expands with "Well, not all new actors. We'll have some back. I'm not going to tell you which ones — you'll have to guess."

While many will hope this includes Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, it does also seem likely that Orlando Bloom as Will Turner or perhaps Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann could make a comeback. Geoffrey Rush as Captain Barbosa does seem unlikely considering his fate in Pirates 5, but then again he has died twice already, three times if you count his narrow escape from Blackbeard too...