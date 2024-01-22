Piranha Bytes confirms it is "in a difficult situation"

HQ

Recently, rumours have started swirling that developer Piranha Bytes, who has given the world the Risen and Gothic series, and is currently developing a Gothic remake and thought to be working on a third Elex title, is in trouble of being shut down. The company is owned by the Embracer Group, which following a tough few years of business has been closing all manner of different studios as of late as part of cost-cutting measures.

With the rumours of Piranha Bytes being in trouble, the developer has now taken to X to post a statement to confirm it is facing issues and to state that it is not yet at a point of definite closure.

"Yes, it's true. We, Piranha Bytes, are in a difficult situation. There are a lot of news about us circulating right now and this is our answer: Don't write us off yet!

"We do everything to continue creating worlds in which you can lose yourself. This is what our hearts have always beaten for.

"We are convinced that we will succeed. We are creative minds and there's no lack of ideas! We stick together, no matter what.

"Now we are focussing on this goal with all our strength and do whatever it takes to find a partner for this project. As soon as there are any news, we will share them with you. Thank you very much for your continuous support."

It's unclear what this turmoil will mean for Piranha Bytes' upcoming projects, but as it stands the Gothic remake is still slated to debut this year.