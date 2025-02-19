Pioneer DJ DM-40D-BT-W Monitor Speakers

Five years later, we are still living with the consequences of the global COVID-19 pandemic that started in 2020. There are of course the most important ones, those that have to do with personal losses and after-effects, but the lockdown also meant a major transformation of society and consumer habits, changing several markets forever. Video games experienced a historic peak and are still trying to recover from the downturn and subsequent crisis with the return to normality, but it seems that consumer electronics has found a sustained sweet spot, despite the oversaturation of goods in several sectors.

Today's product in focus is Pioneer DJ's entry-level monitor pair. "So what have these speakers got to do with all the pandemic stuff?", you might be asking. Quite simply; originally introduced in 2022, this product from the now-known as AlphaTheta Corporation was and is their response, or rather their "I'm jumping on the bandwagon too", to the demand from a new generation of DJs, producers, or simply music-related streamers who needed some little boxes to complete their small home studio and make it look really cool. To actually fulfil its main function is a whole different story.

An improvised, simple home DJ setup, but you'd better connect some headphones to that DDJ-FLX4...

Now I can get to the point: monitors priced at under 200 euros, and in this case and at this time closer to 150 euros, cannot be asked to fulfil the mission for which they were supposedly conceived. They are clearly not suitable as mixing monitors, let alone as studio monitors. But they do look very nice in your setup.

Of course, I understand that we are talking about what is known as "home DJ" or "bedroom DJ", a term coined by the great emergence of deejays and amateurs who built their own set-up at home to enjoy their musical passion, whether they streamed or not. And this is a wonderful thing, of course, as it has led to many more talents being able to share what they do with the world, and in turn to many others being encouraged to learn and express themselves. But those starting out should be warned that, while the DM-40D may visually appear to be a cool alternative to the ubiquitous yellow-membrane KRKs (which we'll also have to talk about sooner rather than later), they are not up to the task of working properly.

Because their bass-midrange speaker is only 4 inches (102 mm) as the model name suggests. Because, even if you don't want your chest to rumble, their 25 watts suffer as soon as you turn up the volume a little, and because, above all, they lack a minimum of dynamic range. Because, yes, before you say it, there are 4" studio monitors for professional use that deliver great quality, but they're normally thrice the price or more, such as the brilliant Aiaiai Unit-4 Wireless.

The first impression is deceptive, when you arrive with cold ears and play a first track to try it out. You turn up the volume and you see that they respond... And you can install them quite close to the wall thanks to their front bass reflex design, but soon that illusion is shattered and you perceive them more as PC speakers on steroids than as a solution "optimised for DJing and music production (...) as the DM Series speakers are perfect for both", as Pioneer DJ advertises.

Just get down to business: the Pioneer DJ DM-40D can't handle two tracks at the same time at medium volume. The whole thing struggles so much that it becomes a hodgepodge with little or no separation, with nuances lost along the way and producing a kind of "blurry wobble" as you dare to turn up the Master. So you have little precision to fine-tune and get things right, and if you get less exquisite and more casual I'll put it another way: the truth is you don't have much fun, really.

What you do have to appreciate about the beautiful design and personality is that they've incorporated modern conveniences such as a volume wheel, Bluetooth connection, and a mini headphone jack, all on the front of the main unit. On the back, though, you'll miss the balanced TRS connection (you'll only see RCA and another mini-jack input) or the DSP mode switch between DJ and studio, both of which are reserved for the 5" model.

In fact, I'd like to compare that more serious big brother with the aforementioned 5" and 6" KRKs or with the popular and classic alternatives from manufacturers such as Yamaha or Behringer. Just as a matter of physics and space, and although there is a wide range of prices and features, these are sizes from which we can start to talk about a decent response.

In conclusion, unless you want them to listen to music without too many bells and whistles, or for simple tasks (e.g. learning scratch routines with the great Pioneer DJ PLX-500 turntable), I don't recommend the cheaper Pioneer DJ monitors for mixing. I understand that they can catch many an eye to accompany controllers that are working well, such as the beloved DDJ-FLX4 or the even simpler and recently revamped DDJ-FLX2, but if you want to play with some quality, you'll use these cute little boxes just as a decorative background and rely solely on monitoring with your headphones.