Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield made his big breakthrough in 2023 with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. On paper, it sounded incredibly fun - a gory horror film in which Winnie the Pooh and Piglet go on a hunting spree. It sounded too mad to miss and the premise too daft not to be entertaining, but I doubt anyone was expecting a cinematic masterpiece. Unfortunately, it was bad on absolutely every level - and not in a way that made it funny. It didn't even manage that. Perhaps largely because the budget wasn't enough for make-up and costumes, which meant the main characters looked like the Temu version of a fancy dress party. Frake-Waterfield has since continued to build his own cinematic universe with horror versions of beloved fairy tales, including more Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan, Bambi - and now Pinocchio. I also read that they're working on a film called Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. Frake-Waterfield's horror take on The Avengers?

The plot of Pinocchio: Unstrung is simple:

James visits his grandfather Geppetto, who gives him a magical, living wooden puppet called Pinocchio. When Pinocchio sets out into the world, a terrifying nature comes to life. Driven by a desperate dream of becoming a real boy, Pinocchio embarks on a bloody hunt for everything he needs - skin, hair and body parts. Encouraged by a malevolent Jiminy Cricket, he begins, piece by piece, to create his own human body.

I've already written about Frake-Waterfield's horror universe. He hasn't directed them all - he's been the producer on some - but here he's in the director's chair and has also written the screenplay. The first thing that strikes me is that, blimey, a lot has happened since the absolutely dreadful Blood and Honey. That film was, after all, released in cinemas worldwide and made a fair bit of money. I haven't checked up on how the other films have fared, but based on what Pinocchio: Unstrung looks like, I'd say they've probably done quite well. More on that later. The screenplay, however, is nothing to write home about. The plot is entertaining and plays with the original story; the pace and much else feel familiar from classic 80s slasher films. And that's not meant as a criticism.

The cast includes Richard Brake as Grandfather Geppetto. We've seen him in a number of films such as Doom, Barbarian, Batman Begins, Sisu: Road to Revenge and Cold Storage. He has a long CV and, thanks to his very distinctive appearance, is usually typecast in a certain kind of role. It should also be added that he is a talented actor and makes the most of what he's given here. In the role of the grandson James, we see Cameron Bell, who has appeared in a couple of episodes of Silo. He does quite well too. Robert "Freddy Krueger" Englund provides the voice of Cricket. Overall, the acting is perfectly fine. Better than expected, perhaps.

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I touched on this briefly earlier. I'm surprised that Pinocchio: Unstrung is unexpectedly well-made. It's nicely filmed and the sets don't feel particularly low-budget. The obviously computer-animated effects may not always be convincing, but even they generally maintain a higher standard than expected. What stands out most is all the gore. It's really well done and the love for the genre really comes through. And there's plenty of gore.

As I said, the script itself leaves a bit to be desired. The dialogue often feels as though it's been written by a hormone-fuelled teenager, though that doesn't really matter all that much. It's actually quite liberating to hear the kids spouting swear words. Pinocchio too, for that matter. Right at the start, he climbs onto a stool to watch James off to school. He falls off and shouts "Fuck!", and for some reason it makes me laugh. Yes. I'm immature. But it also gets a bit one-dimensional - too much of the dialogue, particularly amongst the creative lads, consists of Cricket and Pinocchio spouting things like "Die, bitch" and the like. Perhaps it could have been a bit more nuanced. But I shan't complain unnecessarily.

There are also a few logical gaps in the narrative, and the characters - particularly Pinocchio and Geppetto - undergo extremely dubious personality shifts that aren't exactly convincing.

It all happens a bit too quickly and feels rather forced. But the same goes here: I'm not expecting a masterpiece, so I'm just going to go with the flow. Because, once again, Pinocchio: Unstrung aims to deliver a brutal, entertaining slasher take on the classic tale. And that's exactly what it does. The scene where James and his mates chat to Pinocchio on FaceTime is one of the more unexpected moments - so daft that it becomes funny.

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Of course, there's also a bit of gratuitous nudity on offer, which is both a hallmark of Frake-Waterfield's adolescent sensibilities and a homage to 1980s horror films. The pace is fast right through this 80-minute nightmare vision, and you're never bored. You'll find yourself laughing at times, and the gore effects and creativity - particularly in all the brutal scenes - really deliver. The final scene is also quite funny and reminds me of a certain line from Monty Python and the Holy Grail: "This is supposed to be a happy occasion. Let's not bicker and argue about who killed who!" I'm actually surprised by just how much fun I had with Pinocchio: Unstrung. I hadn't expected that. If you're into ultra-violence with a twinkle in the eye, there's plenty to enjoy here.