Pinocchio is the next childhood icon to get horror-fied

Jagged Edge Productions, the team behind the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey films, as well as the upcoming Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare have given fans a first look at the poster for the upcoming Pinocchio: Unstrung.

With filming for the project set to begin this October, the team at ITN Studios and Premiere Entertainment are set to (try to) sell their work at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, and hope to release theatrically worldwide that same year. With the amount of chatter these films generate, it's all but certain that will happen.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield said: "The film will embrace practical effects at every opportunity, ranging from the doll itself (made by the legendary Todd Masters) to the title card of the film.

"Having a budget significantly higher than my last film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, I'm aiming to make this the definitive Pinocchio horror film and my best movie to date."

Some things in life seem certain, and one of those is that whenever a character enters the public domain, a 'Twisted Childhood Universe' film inevitably follows. It'll be interesting to see if, given a bigger budget (and thus no excuses), Frake-Waterfield can actually make a good film. Whatever the outcome, one thing is for sure - it'll be bloody good fun (thanks, Bloody Disgusting).