Pinocchio is getting his own horror movie

HQ

Now that a lot of famous characters are entering the public domain, among other things we're going to see a vast increase on tacky horror flicks using characters like Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, and now Pinocchio for cheap scares.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, the creators behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Jagged Edge Productions, are currently working on a movie called Pinocchio: Unstrung. The director and cast are said to be announced shortly, but otherwise all we know is that it's heading into production later this year with a potential release before 2025 rolls around.

As well as Pinocchio: Unstrung, Jagged Edge are also working on a Bambi horror movie, a Peter Pan film, and Blood and Honey 2. All of these movies are likely to be B-grade affairs, but they usually have a bit of drawing power, so we'll see how far this trend can go.

Which public domain character do you think should become a horror movie lead?