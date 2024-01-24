Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Princess Peach: Showtime

Pink Joy-Cons launching with Princess Peach: Showtime

A very fitting choice given what seems to be Princess Peach's absolute favorite color.

Yesterday we showed you a brand new trailer for the upcoming and Switch-exclusive title Princess Peach: Showtime, which seems to offer a lot of gameplay variety as the princess of Mushroom Kingdom will get to explore several different professions - including ninja, detective and cowboy.

The game launches on March 22, but that isn't the only thing Nintendo has planned for that date. They are also releasing a new color alternative for Joy-Cons, which fittingly enough is pink. Check them out below. If you have considered getting new ones, you might want to wait for these stunners?

