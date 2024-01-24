Pink Joy-Cons launching with Princess Peach: Showtime

HQ

Yesterday we showed you a brand new trailer for the upcoming and Switch-exclusive title Princess Peach: Showtime, which seems to offer a lot of gameplay variety as the princess of Mushroom Kingdom will get to explore several different professions - including ninja, detective and cowboy.

The game launches on March 22, but that isn't the only thing Nintendo has planned for that date. They are also releasing a new color alternative for Joy-Cons, which fittingly enough is pink. Check them out below. If you have considered getting new ones, you might want to wait for these stunners?