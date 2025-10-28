Pininfarina is restomodding the Honda NSX

HQ

The Italian design studio Pininfarina has over the years designed some of the most beautiful Ferrari and Alfa Romeo cars ever built and their new project concerns one of Ferrari's fiercest rivals ever, namely the Testarossa killer Honda NSX which during the 90s was considered by many sports car fanatics to be the best car on the market. Pininfarina has teamed up with the Honda experts over at Jas Motorsport who are now restomodding the NSX via a carbon fiber body and uprated engines with more power. This via Pistonheads.

"This new collaboration is a mouth-watering prospect then, two Italian powerhouses working their magic on a Japanese hero of the '90s. Begin with perhaps Honda's most iconic car (certainly its most valuable), have it rebodied in carbon by one of the world's best-known design companies, then handed over to Honda motorsport royalty so that performance can be brought up to a modern standard. No wonder little has been announced thus far, given how good that sounds already. The Pininfarina-JAS NSX (a proper name will follow) is to retain the glorious V6, now 'engineered and developed to obtain the highest levels of power, torque and responsiveness.' While left- and right-hand drive builds will be offered, only manual NSXs will be converted. Thank goodness. The rest of the package will include 'refined mechanical elements derived from the world of motorsport' to create what's being called a 'new, modern definition of Grand Touring concept that underpins the NSX's DNA'. Expect it to be great on road and track, basically, without one compromising the other. Additional details are coming soon, with the full reveal due in the first half of next year. Just in case original NSX values need to rise any further."