Pinhead drops by Dead by Daylight for some major unpleasantry

Despite being in ten horror movies since debuting in the 80's (the last was from 2018) and an iconic look, the nasty BDSM priest Pinhead has never gotten the same broad recognition as other scary movie villains from the same era. Well, now he's back, and this time there's a whole new audience waiting for him.

After a series of teasers posted on Discord and Twitter, it is now fairly obvious that Pinhead is the next murderer to join the survival fun in Dead by Daylight. The game has had some excellent fanservice for people who love horror movies with guest appearances from killers like Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, Ghost Face (Scream), and also Pyramid Head from Silent Hill.

What do you think of this addition?