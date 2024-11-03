Pingu takes over Gotham City in hilarious The Penguin parody video

HQ

If you enjoy excellent drama and Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, you've probably been watching The Penguin ever since it began in September. That show is on its way to reaching its conclusion in early November, but if you're searching for more The Penguin to indulge in, we have something similar that is absolutely worth your time.

YouTuber AdventuresOfSly has published a spoof parody video that replaces Oswald Cobb with the famed children's stop-motion animated aquatic bird Pingu, all for a project known as The Pingu.

In this parody, Pingu is even voiced by Colin Farrell and it definitely gives us a version of the character like we've never seen before as he routinely curses and spits out expletives, all while being a vicious crime boss capable of nefarious and twisted actions.

You can see The Pingu video below, and be sure to head to AdventuresOfSly's YouTube channel to catch a bunch of other hilarious videos, including Feathers McGraw in Hitman, Mary Poppins in a fighting game, Wallace & Gromit in The Matrix, and Starfox destroying the Death Star.