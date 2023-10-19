Pinball FX studio latest to be hit by Embracer layoffs

Embracer has been in the process of shrinking as of late. Following years and years of growth and continuous acquisition, the massive publisher got too big for its own boots and now has been closing down developers and laying off employees as part of a restructuring effort.

As of late, we've seen Embracer closing down Saints Row's Volition Games, Campfire Cabal, laying off employees from Crystal Dynamics, Gearbox, Beamdog, and now Pinball FX studio, Zen Studios is joining this list.

As per Videogamelayoffs (thanks, Gamesindustry.biz), it was noticed that community manager Adam Dienes was one of the individuals released, and that in total 32 employees have been cut from the company.

Embracer acquired Zen Studios back in 2020, where it became part of Saber Interactive's family of developers.