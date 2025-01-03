Pimax reveals the world's smallest 8K resolution virtual reality headset

HQ

There are a handful of established virtual reality headset makers that generally have the sector in a chokehold. Be it HTC, Meta, even Sony PlayStation these days, we don't tend to see many alternatives from other companies, but these do exist. One such example is from Pimax, who during the holidays decided to reveal an all-new gadget that claims to be the world's smallest full-feature 8K resolution system. It's known as the Dream Air.

This device packs micro-OLED panels that run at 90Hz that claim to offer 27 million pixels (3840x3552 per eye), as well as featuring head, hand, and eye-tracking, integrated spatial audio, DisplayPort connection, and a self-adjusting backstrap. It's a PCVR system, and being part of the Air line-up, it focuses on having a light weight (less than a Coca Cola bottle apparently), small size, great portability, and without skimping on clarity and quality.

As per the additional details, the Dream Air offers a 102-degree FOV, a ringless controller with haptic feedback, Lighthouse compatible SLAM tracking, and a five-metre DP cable too. The device is set to ship sometime in May 2025 and as for the price tag, it will debut for $1,199.