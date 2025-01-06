Pilotless passenger drones are making their way to China

HQ

If you asked someone from the 1960s or 1950s what they thought 2025 would be like, you'd probably hear about robots, massive futuristic cities, and flying cars. Sadly, we've not really got any of that, but work is being done with getting regular modes of transport in the air.

Chinese company EHang believes it can make the future happen with pilotless passenger drones that can carry you across the skies at low altitudes. Ehang's vice president believes "the future must be an era of low altitude, and every city will gradually develop into a city in the sky. All human beings aspire to have a pair of wings, and everyone wants to fly freely like a bird."

EHang is currently awaiting government approval so it can start making use of these drones with commercial licenses. Currently, there are just plans for them to be introduced in Guangzhou, as at the time of writing the battery of one of EHang's drones allows for 25 minutes of flight.

The crafts follow pre-planned routes, without a pilot, and Sky News got to see the drones in action, noting that they flew effortlessly. The Chinese government is very much in favour of these new methods of transport, as it hopes to fund the sector further, building up a low-altitude economy.

Would you fly in a pilotless drone?