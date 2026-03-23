Pilot and co-pilot killed in Air Canada jet collision at LaGuardia

HQ

A fatal collision at LaGuardia Airport has left the pilot and co-pilot of an Air Canada Express regional jet dead, after the aircraft struck a fire truck while landing.

The CRJ-900 aircraft, operated by Jazz Aviation, was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members on a flight from Montreal. Dozens of passengers and responders were also injured, though most are reported to be in stable condition.

According to preliminary information, the plane collided with the emergency vehicle at around 24 mph as it approached the runway. The fire truck, reportedly operated by police officers, had been responding to a separate incident at the airport.

Images from the scene showed significant damage to the aircraft's nose, which was forced upward on impact.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the airport would remain closed for several hours, with at least 18 flights diverted or turned back. Authorities warned of widespread disruption, including cancellations and delays across the New York area.

Investigations are expected to involve both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, though officials have yet to provide a full account of how the collision occurred.