Pillars of Eternity

Pillars of Eternity to get turn-based combat, ten years after it launched

One of the most-requested gameplay features is coming to the CRPG.

After Larian Studios proved that people can enjoy taking a moment to consider their actions in a CRPG again, Obsidian is following suit by adding turn-based combat in Pillars of Eternity.

This update comes via the game's forums, where Obsidian explained that the feature will appear later this year. "Watchers will be able to help us test a brand-new feature: turn-based combat. We're excited to explore this new way to experience encounters in Pillars of Eternity, and your feedback will help shape its future," reads the post.

Unfortunately, while the reveal of this feature comes as a surprise, it isn't shadow-dropped for our immediate enjoyment, and players may have to wait a while before it arrives in full. A new update did release to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary, introducing bug fixes and improvements across combat, quests, and more.

Turn-based combat might not be yet available for the first Pillars of Eternity game, but it was introduced to the sequel some time ago, so if you're yearning for turn-based adventures in Obsidian's fantasy world, Pillars of Eternity 2 has you covered.

Pillars of Eternity

