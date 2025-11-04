Pillars of Eternity to get fan-favourite mode in beta tomorrow

HQ

As we've seen with the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Baldur's Gate III, turn-based combat is back in a big way, and Obsidian has been working to add a turn-based mode to the original Pillars of Eternity for some time now. Reworking the 2015 RPG to accommodate the mode, this has been quite the undertaking, but very soon you'll be able to check it out for yourself in a public beta for Pillars of Eternity.

Outlined in a blog post by Obsidian, the turn-based mode for Pillars of Eternity will release via a beta on the 5th of November. It'll be available for players on Steam and Xbox PC, with a somewhat familiar approach to the turn-based mode found in Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire.

Except, there are some key improvements, such as unbound turns that are influenced by a character's speed, smarter free actions, faster pacing, and some flexibility to swap between real-time and turn-based modes in the options.

Check out some of the turn-based mode features in the trailer below: