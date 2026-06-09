Pikuniku is going 3D in sequel debuting on PC and Switch 2 in 2027
Pikuniku 2 will once again ask players to wander through the weird.
During the Nintendo Direct broadcast, developers Arnaud De Bock and Remi Forcadell made the announcement that they will soon be serving up a sequel to the wonderfully weird adventure title Pikuniku.
Known simply as Pikuniku 2, this game will expand on the original by transitioning to become a 3D project. Beyond that, it will still be an odd and strange game where the aim is to meet with peculiar folk, hear their unusual stories, reunite friends, and ultimately travel full-circle and return home.
We're promised "deep state conspiracies" to uncover, "playful puzzles" to solve, "strange encounters" to overcome, and all set in "eye-melting environments" that merge bold contrasts and primary colours.
With all of this in-mind, check out the reveal trailer for Pikuniku 2 below, with launch planned for PC and Switch 2 in 2027.