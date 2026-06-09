Pikuniku is going 3D in sequel debuting on PC and Switch 2 in 2027

During the Nintendo Direct broadcast, developers Arnaud De Bock and Remi Forcadell made the announcement that they will soon be serving up a sequel to the wonderfully weird adventure title Pikuniku.

Known simply as Pikuniku 2, this game will expand on the original by transitioning to become a 3D project. Beyond that, it will still be an odd and strange game where the aim is to meet with peculiar folk, hear their unusual stories, reunite friends, and ultimately travel full-circle and return home.

We're promised "deep state conspiracies" to uncover, "playful puzzles" to solve, "strange encounters" to overcome, and all set in "eye-melting environments" that merge bold contrasts and primary colours.

With all of this in-mind, check out the reveal trailer for Pikuniku 2 below, with launch planned for PC and Switch 2 in 2027.