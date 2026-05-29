Pikmin's soundtrack added to Nintendo Music

A new weekend means more music for the Nintendo Music app, and this time it's all about that cosy weekend vibe. Nintendo has added all 23 tracks from the first Pikmin, a game with a truly wonderful soundtrack.

The total playtime for the entire album is just under an hour. If you have a Switch Online subscription, simply download the app for Android or iOS and start enjoying Hajime Wakai's clever compositions from this 2001 Gamecube classic (which was released in Europe in 2002).