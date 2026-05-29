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Pikmin

Pikmin's soundtrack added to Nintendo Music

Nintendo has a really chill vibe to offer ahead of the weekend, with classic video game music from Gamecube.

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A new weekend means more music for the Nintendo Music app, and this time it's all about that cosy weekend vibe. Nintendo has added all 23 tracks from the first Pikmin, a game with a truly wonderful soundtrack.

The total playtime for the entire album is just under an hour. If you have a Switch Online subscription, simply download the app for Android or iOS and start enjoying Hajime Wakai's clever compositions from this 2001 Gamecube classic (which was released in Europe in 2002).

Pikmin

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