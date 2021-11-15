Pikmin Bloom's initial download figures fall behind Pokémon Go and Wizards Unite

HQ

Sensor Tower has now given us the first indication of how well Pikmin Bloom has performed during its first two weeks on mobile. According to the website, the AR spin-off title has been downloaded 2 million times, which falls behind the same time frame for Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Pokémon GO was downloaded a whopping 75 million times in its first fortnight, and Wizards Unite received 12.4 million downloads.

It was revealed too that the app has been able to rake in $473k in player spending, and the bulk of its downloads (864k) come from Japan. The most popular regions behind Japan are the US and the UK.

