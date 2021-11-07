Pikmin Bloom's first Community Day is taking place on November 13

HQ

Right from its reveal, we knew that monthly Community Day events would be taking place in Pikmin Bloom, but it was unclear exactly what they would entail. Things have got a lot less hazy now, as Niantic has revealed the details surrounding the first of these events.

The first Community Day is set to take place on November 13 from 09:00 - 18:00 (local time). During these hours, seedlings in your planter pack will grow at an increased rate and fruits will give you twice as much nectar. Additionally, you will be rewarded with a special Community Day badge if you manage to rack up 10,000 steps.

These events, as previously mentioned, are set to be held on a monthly basis, and Niantic has urged players to follow its social media channels for future updates.