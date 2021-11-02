Pikmin Bloom is now available for download in Europe

HQ

Mobile spin-off Pikmin Bloom can now be downloaded by Andriod and iOS users in Europe. The free-to-play title, which comes from Pokémon GO developer Niantic, was first released last week for audiences in Singapore and Australia.

Pikmin Bloom, if you are unaware, is designed to be played during outdoor walks. Here you'll grow the titular creatures whilst enjoying some time outside, and you can even feed them nectar to enable them to grow and sprout flowers on their heads. You'll also leave a dazzling trail of flower petals behind you on your journey, and your walks can be reviewed at the end of your day. Each journey you set out on is personalised too, as your Pikmin can bring you back postcards from the places you have visited.

You can take a look at the reveal trailer for Pikmin Bloom in the video above.