Pikmin Bloom is a new mobile spin-off from Pokémon Go creator Niantic

HQ

HQ

Nintendo and Niantic have joined forces once again and have created a brand-new Pikmin spin-off for mobile devices. Pikmin Bloom will see players grow many of the titular characters during their outdoor walks and these can be plucked to be added to your overall squad. When walking with your Pikmin buddies, flowers will spring to life around you, and you'll leave a colourful path of petals wherever you go.

A pretty interesting feature here is that you'll be able to review the path that you have taken at the end of the day. Here you're able to add notes and photos to what is called your lifelog, and this can be a fun way to document days out to new places you've visited. Your Pikmin will also bring you postcards back from areas you've visited and you can choose to either save these or send them to your friends.

Pikmin Bloom is out now in several different regions, but it will be releasing more broadly "in the coming days." You can take a look at the launch trailer for the game in the video above.