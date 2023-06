HQ

PlayStation already had its big summer showcase and the Xbox Games Showcase is on Sunday, but Nintendo hasn't said anything about a Direct. That's because they've decided to their own unique approach as usual.

We've suddenly received a new trailer for Pikmin 4 that gives us an elevator pitch for the game's story and a quick look at the character customisation before announcing pre-orders have started. Then it ends by reiterating the game will launch on July 21, so no need to worry about a delay.